Fact-Check: Trending Video Featuring Kajol Changing Clothes Exposed As Deepfake; Read Details

Following the circulation of fake videos involving Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif, a video featuring Bollywood actress Kajol has emerged on various social media platforms including X (Previously twitter) and Youtube . The content, initially posted on TikTok, depicts Kajol changing clothes in front of camera. Now it has come to light that the video is a deepfake and Kajol's face has been superimposed over someone else's video.







In our quest for truth, it has been uncovered through fact-checking conducted by the platform "Boom" that the origin of this manipulated video can be traced back to the TikTok account of English social media influencer Rosie Breen.

Originally shared on June 5, video showcases the influencer's routine. However, nefarious actors have exploited this original content, superimposing Kajol's face onto Breen's body to create a misleading and deceptive narrative. This alarming trend highlights the potential misuse of deepfake technology in distorting reality and spreading false information.









Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake controversy

Recently, another deepfake video featuring Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media. The original video featured a British influencer going inside a lift wearing a spaghetti top with plunging neckline. But Rashmika's face was somehow morphed on this influencer's face. After the video went viral, fans and Rashmika's colleagues from entertainment industry were enraged. Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan demanded a legal action. While Rashmika reacting to the video expressed on social media "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary, not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,"

Indian Government's Advisory

The rising prevalence of deepfakes, encompassing manipulated images, videos, and audio, is becoming a concerning trend, especially in the realms of creating explicit content and disseminating false information. This trend poses a significant challenge to the fabric of civil society. In response to the public outcry following deepfake incident of actress Rashmika Mandanna, the Indian government has issued advisories to major social media platforms. These advisories strongly encourage swift and decisive action against deepfakes, emphasizing the removal of content contributing to the spread of misinformation. Social media platforms are now obligated to respond promptly to the government's call, with a stipulated timeframe of 36 hours from the filing of a complaint for the removal of such content.



