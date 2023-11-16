ODI World Cup 2023: Uncertainty Revolves Around Future Of Indian Coach Rahul Dravid As Contract Almost Up

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Head coach Rahul Dravid has led the Indian cricket team towards sheer dominance with the support of Rohit Sharma. The Indian leadership has performed exceptionally well to remain unbeaten in the ODI World Cup 2023 on the road to the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.



Rahul Dravid has initiated a new energy that has seen the men in blue dominate across all three departments in this tournament. Prior to the ODI World Cup 2023 and Asia Cup 2023, India played poor cricket across all three formats. There were talks of removing Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid from their respective roles.

However, India's performance in the World Cup has temporarily sushed such voices. However, uncertainty remains over the future of Rahul Dravid as well as the other support staff members. Their central contracts with the BCCI end after this World Cup. Amidst this, no conversation has been initiated over the future of Rahul Dravid and his support staff.

Even the BCCI was not particularly happy with how things went on before the World Cup and Asia Cup. Amidst all this, the ODI World Cup 2023 win could grant an extension for Rahul Dravid and his coaching team but the decision of acceptance lies with Rahul Dravid and only him.

Rahul Dravid is completely focused on the job at hand and is currently not concerned about the future course of action. Some close to him believe that the former Indian captain had already decided to voluntarily step down from the post after the ODI World Cup 2023 while signing the contract two years ago.