ODI World Cup 2023: Season Of Heartbreaks Continues For South Africa As Australia Enter Their 8Th Final

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens. It was an important toss which was also appreciated by former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. The pitch at the Eden Gardens has been slow and in the favour of spinners.

The Proteas had a tough start into the ODI World Cup 2023 as Temba Bavuma was out for a duck. The South African captain has had a horrible ODI World Cup 2023 and it is likely that strict action could be on the way from Cricket South Africa after the conclusion of the tournament.

Quinton de Kock who looked very good in the tournament was dismissed for three runs. Rassie van der Dussen played a challenging inning of 6 runs from 31 balls. David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen put up a valuable partnership that helped South Africa. Heinrich Klaasen put up 47 runs while David Miller's century guided South Africa to score of 212 runs in 49.4 overs.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins picked up three wickets each while Jos Hazlewood and Travis Head picked up two wickets each. The Australian batting lineup had a strong start with Travis Head hitting the majority of the runs. He scored 62 runs from 48 balls. Mitchell Marsh was out for a duck.



The spin change by Temba Bavuma brought greater fortunes for South Africa. Tabraiz Shamsi broke the backbone of the Australian middle order. But Australia later played down the spell of both the primary South African spinners.

Australia chased down the score and won the match by three wickets.