US-China Relations At A Turning Point?

David Woo and David Goldman take stock of polarization trends across economic, market, and political arenas, including receding risks linked to US-China relations, the Nov. 15 Joe Biden-Xi Jinping summit, Israel's military campaign in Gaza and more.

