Vitel’Homme Innocent Added To FBI’S Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – US Department of State Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program offering up to $2 million

WASHINGTON, USA – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) along with the US attorney's office for the District of Columbia, and the US Department of State, added Vitel'Homme Innocent to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on November 15, 2023.

Vitel'Homme is

a Haitian national and leader of the Kraze

Barye gang,

which operates in the Torcelle

and Tabarre areas of Haiti and actively participates in kidnappings for ransom, extortion, and car thefts.

In October 2021, Kraze

Barye and the 400 Mawozo

gang allegedly kidnapped

16 U.S. citizens serving as Christian missionaries near Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The group included

five children, including one as young as 8 months old. The hostages were allegedly held at gunpoint and most remained captive for 61 days before escaping.

﻿Vitel'Homme was charged for his role in the conspiracy along with other gang leaders

on November 7, 2022.

This image shows part of the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive poster for Vitel'Homme Innocent.

In addition, on

October 7, 2022,

Vitel'Homme allegedly ordered gang members to kidnap two US citizens from their home in Haiti. Armed gang members allegedly forced entry into the victims' residence and attempted to kidnap them. During the kidnapping, the gang members allegedly shot and killed one of the victims. The other victim was taken into captivity and held hostage at an undisclosed location in Haiti, while

Vitel'Homme participated in ransom negotiations in exchange for the victim's release.

On October 28, 2022, the gang released the remaining victim after the victim's family paid ransom payments. A second indictment was unsealed on October 24, 2023,

charging Vitel'Homme for his alleged role in the kidnapping .



“Haitian gang leader Vitel'Homme Innocent is the 532nd fugitive added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of US Citizens in Haiti,” said FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri.“The State Department is offering a reward of up to $2 million for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction. Our resolve to bring him to account for his alleged crimes will not waver.”

Vitel'Homme is 37 years old and has black hair and brown

eyes. He is between 5'7′′ and 5'10”

tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Vitel'Homme is believed to be in Haiti and has ties to other countries throughout the Caribbean.