Stocks In Play

11/16/2023 10:11:57 AM

11/16/2023 - 10:08 AM EST - dynaCERT Inc : Has received from FuelPositive Corporation FuelPositive's first purchase order for its unique Anion Exchange Membrane Electrolyser Technology.
Cipher Neutron's Green Hydrogen AEM Electrolysers and Reversible Fuel Cell technology can produce hydrogen without using any Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), including Platinum, Iridium and Ruthenium. This makes CN AEM Electrolysers one of the most affordable and sustainable solutions available commercially to produce high-volume and high-pressure Green Hydrogen. dynaCERT Inc shares T.DYA are trading unchanged at $0.15.

