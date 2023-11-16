Distribution Of Textbooks From Russia Suspended In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport
has suspended the distribution of Russian-language textbooks given
by Russia to schools under the pretext of the need to conduct
expert examinations of educational materials. This was reported by
Yuri Vorobyov, vice-speaker of the Federation Council of the
Russian Federation, Azernews reports.
According to him, on the initiative of the RA National Assembly
and following the results of the repeated appeals of the Armenian
deputies at the sittings of the Russian-Armenian
Inter-Parliamentary Committee, with the direct support of the
leadership of the Federation Council the Russian side managed to
find additional budgetary funds for the purchase and further
gratuitous transfer of more than 50 thousand textbooks to the
Armenian schools teaching in Russian.
On November 11, the textbooks were delivered to the republic,
and distribution in schools began.
"I learned with great bewilderment that the Armenian Ministry of
Education and Science has suspended this process. The fact that the
Armenian colleagues themselves sent us a specific list of necessary
textbooks seems especially strange. It's a pity that such
short-sighted political intrigues first of all affect the simple
boys and girls of our brotherly Armenian nation," Vorobyov
noted.
He noted that the Russian delegation in Bishkek raised the issue
with the Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament and expressed hope
that all obstacles would be removed in the near future.
