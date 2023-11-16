Azercell Launches AI-Backed Virtual Assistant Aicell For Subscribers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The country's leading mobile operator further expands customer
experience of its users.
While marking the 25th anniversary of its Call Center, Azercell
is pleased to improve the Virtual Assistant service and make it
available to customers from 15.11.2023!
Subscribers calling the Azercell Call Center will be greeted by
a voice bot AiCell, powered by artificial intelligence. One of the
most important and interesting features of the voice bot project,
which is considered a technological breakthrough in the
telecommunications industry, is that the Virtual Assistant provides
full-spectrum services in the Azerbaijani language. AiCell, which
will create new experiences for customers, understands the incoming
requests and determines their virtual path in the appropriate
category. In addition, depending on the request of the subscriber,
it performs operations, and redirects calls to the IVR or the
operator.
AiCell can now perform the most demanding operations on mobile
data packages, roaming service, call tariffs, balance and tariff
balance services, as well as Bolge Unlimited call campaign.
It should be noted that the communication functions and service
capabilities of the Virtual Assistant are being further expanded.
In the near future, Virtual Assistant will provide digital
solutions for SimKredit, SimTaksit, Balance inquiries, as well as
appeals related to Internet connection.
Making an innovation by developing a bot in the Azerbaijani
language in the era of artificial intelligence, Azercell continues
its activities in the direction of further improving the standard
of living of people and enriching the customer experience with the
application of new technologies in our country.
