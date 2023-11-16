Kuwaiti Lawmaker Requests Grilling Of PM For Political Mismanagement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti lawmaker Muhalhal Al-Mudhaf on Thursday submitted a request to question His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah in parliament, on grounds of "political mismanagement."

The lawmaker is also accusing His Highness the Prime Minister of "avoiding" to answer questions addressed to him by lawmakers, while the latter has cited the "unconstitutionality" of such measures as justification for his refusal to respond to the queries.

While the timeframe for the grilling process has not been decided, the motion will be discussed in the next session of parliament, as per Kuwaiti constitutional procedures. (end)

