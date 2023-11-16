               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

12-Year-Old Girl Charged Over Fatal Stabbing In Australia's Melbourne


11/16/2023 9:35:13 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

SYDNEY: A 12-year-old girl has been charged over a fatal stabbing in the Australian state of Victoria on Thursday, said local police.

According to Victorian Police, a 37-year-old woman was found deceased shortly before 2:00 a.m. local time at an apartment building on Barkly Street in Footscray, an inner-city suburb in Melbourne's west.

After arriving at the address, officers arrested a female youth at the scene.

On Thursday evening, police confirmed that the teenager was charged with one count of murder.

"She has been remanded to appear before a children's court at a later date," said the authority.

MENAFN16112023000063011010ID1107440522

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search