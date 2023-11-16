12-Year-Old Girl Charged Over Fatal Stabbing In Australia's Melbourne

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

SYDNEY: A 12-year-old girl has been charged over a fatal stabbing in the Australian state of Victoria on Thursday, said local police.

According to Victorian Police, a 37-year-old woman was found deceased shortly before 2:00 a.m. local time at an apartment building on Barkly Street in Footscray, an inner-city suburb in Melbourne's west.

After arriving at the address, officers arrested a female youth at the scene.

On Thursday evening, police confirmed that the teenager was charged with one count of murder.

"She has been remanded to appear before a children's court at a later date," said the authority.