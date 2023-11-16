Abul Samen Checks On Progress In Amman-Zarqa BRT Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) - Minister of Public Works and Housing, Maher Abul Samen, Thursday checked on progress in implementing Amman-Zarqa Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project, which is about 93% complete so far.According to a ministry statement, Abul Samen stressed need to complete the project's main works ahead of the end of 2023, in preparation for handing it over to the operator to begin trial operations by linking services with BRT infrastructure inside Amman.During a field tour, he directed the ministry's concerned administrations to follow up on the work daily to submit "detailed" progress reports and address obstacles facing operations "immediately," which would contribute to completing construction within the time frame.The minister noted the project's importance and its "positive" impact in improving Jordan's public transportation system, which would reflect "positively" on the services provided to citizens.Additionally, he said the project establishes a "new" experience and concept in transportation connecting the Kingdom's cities, as the government hopes to launch similar enterprises in the coming years.The project's cost amounts to about JD140 million, funded by the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) and is divided into 4 phases with a total length of 20 km, the statement said.