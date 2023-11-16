Israel Arrested 2,735 Palestinians In West Bank Since 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood'

Ramallah, Nov. 16 (Petra) - 2,735 Palestinians were arrested by the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, since start of "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," Palestinian Commission of Detainees' and Ex-Detainees' Affairs (CDA) and Palestinian Prisoners' Club (PPC) announced.In a joint statement on Thursday, CDA and PPC said the Israeli occupation forces arrested at least 85 Palestinians last night in the West Bank cities.

