Imams Instructed To Perform 'Prayers For The Absent' For Gaza, Palestine Martyrs

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites on Thursday called on imams and preachers of Jordan's mosques to hold 'prayers for the absent' tomorrow after congregational Friday prayers for martyrs, who lost their lives in Gaza Strip and occupied Palestine.The minister's call came in a circular distributed to all Awqaf directors across the Kingdom, an Awqaf Ministry statement said.

