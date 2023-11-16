Arab Parliament Condemns Israel's Bombing Near Jordanian Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 16 (Petra)-The Cairo-based Arab Parliament (AP) decried Israel's bombing of the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, which injured civilians and medical staff.In a statement on Thursday, the AP affirmed its "full" solidarity with Jordan and the Palestinian people, deeming the attack as a blatant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and Geneva Conventions, which provide protection of civilians in war.The AP said bombing hospitals in Gaza Strip is a new violation and crime perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people, especially its continued shelling of health centers and medical and ambulance teams and depriving civilians of their right to treatment and medical service.Additionally, the AP called on the international community and world and human rights organizations to take "urgent and immediate" action to provide protection for hospitals, medical staff, patients, and displaced people, and provide "safe" corridors for delivering humanitarian and relief aid to the sick and wounded people.The AP also said Israeli government must be fully held accountable for safety of civilians, all medical staff, patients, and the wounded and displaced people inside hospitals and medical centers.