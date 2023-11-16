The Chetu Foundation Celebrates National Philanthropy Day With A Thanksgiving Food Drive

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit charitable arm of Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, urged everyone to celebrate the meaning of National Philanthropy Day on Nov. 15.



“There are many ways of giving,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu and the Chetu Foundation.“You can donate, volunteer, or give a shoutout on social media about your favorite charity on National Philanthropy Day, which reminds us that we need to remember the less fortunate in our communities.”



The Chetu Foundation recently held a food drive for Feeding South Florida, which provides food to 700,000 food-insecure men, women, and children living in the Broward, Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties.



“We are proud to be a community partner with Feeding South Florida,” Bansal said.“For every food item donated, the Chetu Foundation will donate $5. We are proud that our Team Members have generously donated more than 100 food items.”



The Chetu Foundation highlights the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility and helps empower people through technology education, give back to communities, create and sustain change, and improve the quality of life. The four key areas for the Foundation are:



Disaster Recovery



Education



Health



Humanitarian Assistance



The Foundation has contributed to communities worldwide, in Broward County, where Chetu's headquarters is located, and in India, where Chetu has multiple locations for operations and a skill development center.



Here are some of the areas in which the Foundation has given back to communities:



donated $103,085 in furniture and office supplies to Broward County Public Schools



scholarship program for the children of Chetu's team members in India



disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ian, the Kerala Flood, and an earthquake in Ecuador



$100,000 donation to the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation to name a state-of-the-art sensory room and assist children with special needs



health clinics, Toys for Tots, food drives, and clothes and blankets winter drives



“We urge everyone to make a difference in their communities not just on National Philanthropy Day but all year round. You can donate several cans of soup to the local food bank, volunteer to mentor young children, or make a financial donation,” Bansal said.“Give within your means. Together, we can make a difference.”



For more information about the Chetu Foundation, please visit chetufoundation.



