More IDP Families Return To Azerbaijan's Zabukh Village In Lachin

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Another 25
families (94 people) of IDPs have returned to Zabukh village of
Azerbaijan's Lachin district within the framework of the "Big
Return" program, Trend reports.
Residents of Zabukh, which was improved and became even more
beautiful, expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First
Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, as
well as gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, heroic soldiers
and officers who liberated Azerbaijani lands from Armenian
occupation, honored the memory of Martyrs with deep respect.
Thus, permanent residence to 46 families (188 people) was
provided in Zabukh village.
All necessary conditions have been created for the residents of
Zabukh village in the houses built in their native village by order
of the head of state.
