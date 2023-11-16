               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
More IDP Families Return To Azerbaijan's Zabukh Village In Lachin


11/16/2023 9:28:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Another 25 families (94 people) of IDPs have returned to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin district within the framework of the "Big Return" program, Trend reports.

Residents of Zabukh, which was improved and became even more beautiful, expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, as well as gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, heroic soldiers and officers who liberated Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation, honored the memory of Martyrs with deep respect.

Thus, permanent residence to 46 families (188 people) was provided in Zabukh village.

All necessary conditions have been created for the residents of Zabukh village in the houses built in their native village by order of the head of state.

