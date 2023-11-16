Holcim Azerbaijan Reveals Planned Volume Of Investments For Projects Until 2026

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Holcim
Azerbaijan plans to invest 64 million manat ($37.6 million) in
various projects from 2024 through 2025, the company's Technical
Director Ali Huseynov said at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable
Development, Trend reports.
"Since 2021 to date, Holcim Azerbaijan has invested 33.3 million
manat ($19.59 million) in various projects. "The next project that
we plan to implement will be in the Karabakh region," Huseynov
noted.
He also mentioned that the company places great importance on
achieving specific targets for CO2 emissions.
"By 2030, we plan to further reduce them by 20 percent. We have
already reduced them by 20 percent since 2018. Starting from 2030,
we intend to use certain technologies to help us bring our
emissions to zero," Huseynov said.
The II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development is aimed at
strengthening the experience exchange and cooperation with regional
countries and international organizations in the implementation of
the UN 2030 Agenda.
The event is attended by high-ranking officials from Europe and
CIS countries, representatives of the UN, international financial
and regional organizations, government institutions,
representatives of civil society and private sector, as well as
experts.
