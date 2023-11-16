Pwc Azerbaijan Contributes To OECD BEPS Project Discussion In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) On 14 November 2023, Gunel Sadiyeva, Tax Director at PwC
Azerbaijan and Chairperson of the Tax, Customs, and Legal Affairs
Working Group of AKH, led a meeting dedicated to the OECD Base
Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Project's Inclusive Framework in
Azerbaijan. The discussion delved into exploring the implications
and applications of the project in our region. The meeting,
sponsored by PwC Azerbaijan, brought together tax authorities,
industry professionals, and experts.
Key speakers included Jeyhun Ismayilov, Deputy Head of
International Taxation and Tax Monitoring Department of the State
Tax Service, and Emil Hasanov, Head of the Transfer Pricing and
E-Commerce Control Division of the State Tax Service.
The agenda covered crucial topics such as the taxation mechanism
of Controlled Foreign Companies, Advance Pricing Agreements,
Multilateral Convention on the Multilateral Instrument, and the
Two-Pillar Solution for digital economy tax challenges. A big thank
you to all participants in this discussion, which aims to shape the
future of taxation in Azerbaijan.
An extremely positive aspect is the commitment of the State Tax
Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan on a path towards OECD
membership and implementation of the international tax principles
in Azerbaijan.
