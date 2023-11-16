Kazakhstan, Russia Reaffirm Importance Of Dev't Of North-South Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 16. Kazakhstan and
Russia reaffirmed the importance of development of the North-South
International Transport Corridor, Trend reports.
This was stated during a meeting between Minister of Transport
of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev and Minister of Transport of Russia
Vitaly Savelyev on the sidelines of the International Forum within
the framework of Transport Week 2023 in Moscow.
The meeting from the Kazakh side was attended by representatives
of the national companies Kazakhstan Railways, KazAvtoZhol, Aktau
Sea Trade Port, Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC, Atasu
group LLP, PTC Holding and other private companies. And from the
Russian side, the management of Rosaviation, Russian Railways and
Aeroflot took part in the meeting.
At the negotiations, industry-related problematic issues,
prospects for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as
the progress of implementation of the Roadmap for the development
of further cooperation in the field of transport were
discussed.
The parties supported the intentions to modernize checkpoints on
the Kazakh-Russian border, as well as the construction of a new
railway line Bakhty-Ayagoz with the opening of a third checkpoint
on the border of Kazakhstan with China, etc.
Following the meeting, the heads of departments noted the
importance of further cooperation between the two countries in the
field of railway and road transport, logistics and aviation.
The foundation of the North-South Transport Corridor was laid on
the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia,
Iran, and India on September 12, 2000. Azerbaijan joined this
agreement in 2005.
In total, 13 countries have ratified the agreement (Azerbaijan,
Belarus, Bulgaria, Armenia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
the Sultanate of Oman, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Türkiye
and Ukraine).
From January through August 2023, the volume of trade turnover
between Kazakhstan and Russia amounted to $17 billion. Exports to
Russia amounted to $6.389 billion, and imports from Russia amounted
to $10.611 billion.
At the same time, the volume of trade turnover between
Kazakhstan and Russia in 2022 amounted to $26.123 billion.
Kazakhstan's exports to Russia during the reporting period amounted
to $8.78 billion, while imports amounted to $17.34 billion.
MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107440472
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.