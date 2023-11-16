Russians Intensify Sabotage, Recon Efforts In Sumy Region's Border Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Recently, the Russian invasion forces have been actively deploying sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Sumy direction.

That's according to the press officer for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, who spoke on the air of the national telethon , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is actively deploying sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Sumy direction. Previously, such groups were spotted in Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions, but lately it is Sumy region that's attractive for enemy saboteurs," said Demchenko.

He noted that Ukraine has sufficient anti-sabotage reserves, observation posts, fortifications, and border integrity monitoring systems involving drones in order to detect sabotage and reconnaissance groups in time.

"As soon as our defenders detect such groups, they immediately engage them to force them back behind the border line. Our people clearly understand the threat coming from Russian territory and that's why they are always on guard," the press officer for the State Border Guard Service stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempt to penetrate the Ukrainian border in Chernihiv and Sumy regions up to ten times a month on average.