Reagents Continue To Leak From Unit 5 At ZNPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite the leakage of reagents from the first reactor circuit to the second at unit 5 of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the Russians are not putting it into a "cold" state.

According to Ukrinform, Energoatom reported this.

"As a result of the transfer of unit 5 of the temporarily occupied ZNPP to the 'hot' state in violation of the SNRIU license and Energoatom requirements, an incident occurred with a leakage of reagents from the first reactor circuit to the second. Despite the violations, the occupation authorities are in no hurry to transfer the unit to a 'cold shutdown' state, using the steam generated by unit 5 for heating and meeting the plant's own needs," the statement said.

The actions of the occupiers can lead to the loss of integrity of the steam generator tubes, which certainly does not comply with the regulations for the safe operation of the nuclear power unit.

Russians once again jeopardize the safety of the plant's operation and cause constant equipment degradation, which can lead to an emergency at any time, Energoatom emphasized.

As reported, in October, the Russians put ZNPP units 4 and 5 on "hot shutdown".

ZNPP has been under occupation since March 4, 2022. During this time, the Russians have repeatedly violated the principles of nuclear safety by deploying military equipment on the territory of ZNPP, mining the territory and terrorizing the plant's personnel.