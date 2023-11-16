Ukraine Exports Of Cereals, Legumes Stand At Almost 11M Tons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the 2023/2024 marketing year (from July 1 to November 15, 2023), Ukraine exported 10.968 million tons of grains and legumes.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that in the current MY, Ukraine has already exported 5.225 million tons of wheat, 749,000 tons of barley, 900 tons of rye, and 4.865 million tons of corn.

For comparison, from July 1 to November 16, 2022/2023, Ukraine exported 15.566 million tons of cereals and legumes, including 5.969 million tons of wheat, 1.278 million tons of barley, 11,200 tons of rye, and 8.252 million tons of corn.

India simplifies procedure for exporting Ukrainian

In the first 15 days of November 2023, Ukraine exported 1.728 million tons of grain and legumes (2.363 million tons in the first 16 days of November last year), including 594,000 tons of wheat (971,000 tons in November 2022), 67,000 tons of barley (172,000), and 1.061 million tons of corn (1.201 million tons). In November 2023, Ukraine did not export rye. Over the first 16 days of November 2022, Ukraine has exported 5,000 tons of rye.

In 2023/2024, Ukraine exported 46,000 tons of flour (from July 1 to November 16, 2022/2023, 46,200 tons were exported).

As reported by Ukrinform, in the 2022/2023 marketing year (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023) Ukraine exported almost 49 million tons of cereals and legumes.