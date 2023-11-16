Rights Of Working Women In Azerbaijan Expanding

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The rights of working women in Azerbaijan are expanding. In this
regard, amendments to the Labour Code are proposed, Azernews reports.
It is noted in the draft that the World Bank annually publishes
the report "Women, Business, and Law", which includes indicators of
the level of application of established norms concerning labour
relations of working women.
In order to improve Azerbaijan's rating, the main priority is to
eliminate the Labour Code norms that limit women's employment
opportunities, increase the ratio of women's average monthly wages
to men's average monthly wages, and define benefits for working
women with children or ensure favourable working conditions for
them.
In order to achieve better results for the indicator "Laws
related to women's wages", the said report addresses equal pay for
work of equal value, which allows women to work at night, to work
on an equal basis with men, and to allow women to work in jobs or
industries considered as dangerous as those of men.
At the same time, in accordance with the Constitutional Law of
the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Normative Legal Acts", it was
necessary to amend the Labour Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
order to ensure the same conditions in a uniform manner.
The draft law expands women's rights with regard to night work,
overtime, and secondment.
The draft law also provides that pregnant women with children
under 14 years of age and disabled children will be allowed to work
at night, work overtime, and go on secondment on an equal basis
with men, only with their written consent.
