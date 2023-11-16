Rights Of Working Women In Azerbaijan Expanding

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The rights of working women in Azerbaijan are expanding. In this regard, amendments to the Labour Code are proposed, Azernews reports.

It is noted in the draft that the World Bank annually publishes the report "Women, Business, and Law", which includes indicators of the level of application of established norms concerning labour relations of working women.

In order to improve Azerbaijan's rating, the main priority is to eliminate the Labour Code norms that limit women's employment opportunities, increase the ratio of women's average monthly wages to men's average monthly wages, and define benefits for working women with children or ensure favourable working conditions for them.

In order to achieve better results for the indicator "Laws related to women's wages", the said report addresses equal pay for work of equal value, which allows women to work at night, to work on an equal basis with men, and to allow women to work in jobs or industries considered as dangerous as those of men.

At the same time, in accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Normative Legal Acts", it was necessary to amend the Labour Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to ensure the same conditions in a uniform manner.

The draft law expands women's rights with regard to night work, overtime, and secondment.

The draft law also provides that pregnant women with children under 14 years of age and disabled children will be allowed to work at night, work overtime, and go on secondment on an equal basis with men, only with their written consent.