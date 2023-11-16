Population Of Kazakhstan Reaches 20 Million

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan National Statistics announced that the 20 millionth
Kazakh citizen was born on November 14. According to the statement
of the institution, five children, 3 boys and 2 girls, were born on
November 14 at 08.10, and they became the 20 millionth citizens of
Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan, which is the ninth-largest country in the world by
area and has a common border with countries such as China and
Russia due to its location in Central Asia, has been pursuing a
policy aimed at solving the population problem for about 30
years.
According to the information of the National Statistical
Institute, the population of Kazakhstan, which declared its
independence in 1991, fell from 16 million 793 thousand to 14
million 867 thousand in a short time as a result of the dissolution
of the Soviet Union. In the country, where only 40 percent of the
total population is Kazakhs, the majority of people of Russian,
German, Ukrainian, and Belarusian origin began to migrate to their
historical homeland.
Faced with a major demographic crisis, the Kazakhstan government
developed a population policy aimed at bringing back nearly 5
million Kazakhs from more than 40 countries, known to be the
descendants of those who left due to political oppression and
famine during the Soviet Union in the 1920s and 1930s.
Kazakhstan, which decided to cover the return of ethnic Kazakhs
living abroad to their historical homeland from the state budget,
launched the "Bright Migration" program under the instructions of
Founding President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
Within the framework of the program, the annual quota given to
ethnic Kazakhs migrating to the country was increased from 10
thousand to 20 thousand, and many priorities were provided, such as
being employed with state aid, gaining the right to enter
university, and benefiting from health services and social
payments.
In 2020, by the decision of President Kasım Jomert Tokayev,
ethnic Kazakhs were allowed to simultaneously apply for citizenship
of the country in addition to a residence permit.
Thanks to the measures taken, the proportion of ethnic Kazakhs
in the demographic structure of Kazakhstan exceeded 70 percent.
Approximately 15 percent of the population is of Russian
origin.
MENAFN16112023000195011045ID1107440465
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.