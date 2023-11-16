Western Countries Set Up Only To Inflame Conflict Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The senator from Saint Petersburg and the chairwoman of the
Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, has said that Western
countries were only determined to foment the conflict between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.
"Russia, from its first steps, has always taken the most active
part in making the South Caucasus stable and peaceful," she said
during a meeting with Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba
Gafarova.
According to her, "Western states were determined, only fueling
the conflict."
"We have not seen positive steps in promoting a peaceful
agenda," Matviyenko emphasised.
