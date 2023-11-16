               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Western Countries Set Up Only To Inflame Conflict Between Azerbaijan, Armenia


11/16/2023 9:27:49 AM

The senator from Saint Petersburg and the chairwoman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, has said that Western countries were only determined to foment the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

"Russia, from its first steps, has always taken the most active part in making the South Caucasus stable and peaceful," she said during a meeting with Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

According to her, "Western states were determined, only fueling the conflict."

"We have not seen positive steps in promoting a peaceful agenda," Matviyenko emphasised.

