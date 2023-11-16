Online Azerbaijan Project Access To Broadband Internet To 1.5 Mln Households

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Within the framework of the Online Azerbaijan project
implemented by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport,
about 700k households in Azerbaijan will have access to broadband
Internet within 10 months of 2023. In total, about 1.5 mln
households are covered by broadband Internet access, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry, this is 52 percent of the existing
households in the country, and it is planned to reach 60 percent by
the end of this year.
As a result of the joint efforts of several telecom operators, a
broadband network covering most regions of the country with a
minimum internet speed of 25 Mbps will be created within the
project on the basis of a public-private partnership model.
Thus, work is currently underway to provide towns and villages
with high-speed and broadband Internet on the basis of GPON
(Gigabit Passive Optical Networks) technology. Using this
technology, citizens can connect only to the telephony service or
purchase packages "Internet+telephony", "Internet+television (two
in one)" and "Internet+telephony+television (three in one)". The
fee is calculated depending on the services subscribed to.
It should be noted that work on the above project is planned to
be completed by the end of 2024.
