Baku Hosts SME World Forum 2023 As Part Of Global Entrepreneurship Week

The event, organized with the support of the Ministry of Economy, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), and the International Council for Small Business (ICSB), was attended by government officials, representatives of international organizations, business associations, and businessmen, Azernews reports.

The aim of the event is to study best practices in the field of SME support and development, expand institutional partnerships, identify new opportunities for cooperation between stakeholders, promote young entrepreneurship, as well as introduce Azerbaijan's favorable business environment and potential investment opportunities to a wide audience.

Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov, ICSB President and CEO Ayman El-Tarabishi, ICSB Chairman of the Board Ki Chang Kim, KOBIA Chairman of the Board Orhan Mammadov, Director of the Entrepreneurship Development Organisation of Moldova Dumitru Pintia, entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan spoke at the forum.

National Confederation of Organisations (Employers), Manuela Traldi, President of the Italian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, Yaşar Dogan, President of the Turkish Association of Industrialists and Businessmen (TÜMSİAD), discussed the development of entrepreneurship in the world and in our country, the growing role of SMEs in GDP, employment and exports.

Within the event, panel discussions will be organized on the topics "Small Business and Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan", "Digital Transformation of SMEs and Foreign Trade", and "Strengthening Entrepreneurial Activity of Women and Youth".

It should be noted that within the framework of the World Forum of Small and Medium Entrepreneurship held in Baku on 13-16 November, the "International Centre for Education and Innovation of the XXI Century" organized an event on "Training of Future Entrepreneurs".