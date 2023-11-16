Baku Hosts SME World Forum 2023 As Part Of Global Entrepreneurship Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The event, organized with the support of the Ministry of
Economy, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA),
and the International Council for Small Business (ICSB), was
attended by government officials, representatives of international
organizations, business associations, and businessmen, Azernews reports.
The aim of the event is to study best practices in the field of
SME support and development, expand institutional partnerships,
identify new opportunities for cooperation between stakeholders,
promote young entrepreneurship, as well as introduce Azerbaijan's
favorable business environment and potential investment
opportunities to a wide audience.
Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov, ICSB President and
CEO Ayman El-Tarabishi, ICSB Chairman of the Board Ki Chang Kim,
KOBIA Chairman of the Board Orhan Mammadov, Director of the
Entrepreneurship Development Organisation of Moldova Dumitru
Pintia, entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan spoke at the forum.
National Confederation of Organisations (Employers), Manuela
Traldi, President of the Italian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce,
Yaşar Dogan, President of the Turkish Association of Industrialists
and Businessmen (TÜMSİAD), discussed the development of
entrepreneurship in the world and in our country, the growing role
of SMEs in GDP, employment and exports.
Within the event, panel discussions will be organized on the
topics "Small Business and Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan",
"Digital Transformation of SMEs and Foreign Trade", and
"Strengthening Entrepreneurial Activity of Women and Youth".
It should be noted that within the framework of the World Forum
of Small and Medium Entrepreneurship held in Baku on 13-16
November, the "International Centre for Education and Innovation of
the XXI Century" organized an event on "Training of Future
Entrepreneurs". The event was organized at the "International
Centre for Education and Innovation of the XXI Century" within the
framework of the World Forum of Small and Medium Enterprises held
in Baku on 13-16 November.
MENAFN16112023000195011045ID1107440460
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.