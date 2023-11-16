Azerbaijan Abolishes Center For Military Patriotism And Specialist Training - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Center for Military Patriotism and Specialist Training under
the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of Azerbaijan
has been abolished in Azerbaijan.
The corresponding decree was signed by President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
