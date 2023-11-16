               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Abolishes Center For Military Patriotism And Specialist Training - Decree


11/16/2023 9:27:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Center for Military Patriotism and Specialist Training under the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of Azerbaijan has been abolished in Azerbaijan.

The corresponding decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

