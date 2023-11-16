Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Discuss Prospects For Development In Military Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan visited the National Defense University. The Rector of the National Defense University, Professor, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The visitors were presented with a briefing on the history of the National Defense University, its educational system and teaching process, as well as its scientific contributions.

The meeting discussed the current situation and development prospects of cooperation in the field of military education between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Then the Uzbek delegation visited the Military Administration Institute under the National Defense University. Rector of the Military Administration Institute, Doctor of National Security and Military Sciences, Professor, Colonel Babir Guliyev informed about the institute's activity.

As part of the visit, the guests also visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense University.

The memorial complex laid in memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs) of the Patriotic War was visited, and flowers were laid.

The Uzbek delegation got acquainted with the photo board depicting the life and political activities of the Great Leader in the museum on the territory of the institute and signed the memorial book.

The Rector of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Major General Fizuli Salahov, and the guests discussed a number of issues of common interest in military education.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts, and a photo was taken.