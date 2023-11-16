Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Discuss Prospects For Development In Military Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of
Uzbekistan visited the National Defense University. The Rector of
the National Defense University, Professor, Lieutenant General
Heydar Piriyev welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction
with seeing them in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The visitors were presented with a briefing on the history of
the National Defense University, its educational system and
teaching process, as well as its scientific contributions.
The meeting discussed the current situation and development
prospects of cooperation in the field of military education between
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
Then the Uzbek delegation visited the Military Administration
Institute under the National Defense University. Rector of the
Military Administration Institute, Doctor of National Security and
Military Sciences, Professor, Colonel Babir Guliyev informed about
the institute's activity.
As part of the visit, the guests also visited the Military
Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense
University.
The memorial complex laid in memory of the National Leader of
the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs) of the
Patriotic War was visited, and flowers were laid.
The Uzbek delegation got acquainted with the photo board
depicting the life and political activities of the Great Leader in
the museum on the territory of the institute and signed the
memorial book.
The Rector of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev,
Major General Fizuli Salahov, and the guests discussed a number of
issues of common interest in military education.
In the end, the sides exchanged gifts, and a photo was
taken.
