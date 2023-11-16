Arab League Launches Humanitarian Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Arab League and Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity launched Thursday a convoy of humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip through the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

The USD-400,000-worth of medical and relief supply will be delivered in the upcoming days and comes within a series of continuous humanitarian support since the outbreak of the Gaza Strip crisis Egypt's Social Solidarity Minister Nevine Al-Kabbaj during a conference.

Head of the League's Social Affairs Sector Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazaleh expressed gratitude for Egypt on its great political and humanitarian efforts to stop the war in Gaza and its continuous coordination for the entry of urgent aid to Palestinians.

She underlined the importance of non-stop flow of this aid to meet needs, mainly life-saving medicines.

Abu Ghazaleh called for the necessity of lifting the siege on Gaza Strip and immediately allowing the entry of aid and fuel, stressing full support for Palestinian people in the face of the war, genocide and the brutal aggression of the Israeli occupation. (end)

