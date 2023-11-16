Russia Renews Calls For Gaza Ceasefire, Concerned Over W. Bank Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Russia on Thursday renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, expressing, in the meantime, concerns over ongoing developments in the West Bank.

In a joint press conference with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Pinto, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed worries of the current developments in the West Bank that are not being discussed because of what has been going in the Gaza Strip.

He warned of procrastination of finding a solution to the conflict, calling for the immediate ceasefire in Gaza to meet the humanitarian needs of its citizens.

However, Lavrov voiced disappointment at the UN Security Council resolution reached on Wednesday that agreed on temporary truces instead of a long-term ceasefire.

On his part, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister accused Israel of adopting the genocide policy toward Gazan, describing the situation in Gaza as "catastrophic" and stressing the need for the international community not to allow these conditions to continue. (end)

