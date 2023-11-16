(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asian Stocks Sink

















Asian stock markets were mostly negative on Thursday as investors took a breather following a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping that did not result in new economic agreements.

Focus was on US President Joe Biden and his much-anticipated talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Biden described the talks as the "most constructive and productive" of their relationship, as the two sought some common ground after years of tensions.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.4% while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.3%.

Elsewhere:

South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index eked out a 0.1% gain.

The Shanghai Composite Index of Chinese companies weakened 0.7% to 3,050.93, while

The FTSE Straits Times Index of Singapore stocks added 0.1% to 3,134.83.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index weakened 0.7% to 7,058.40.





















MENAFN16112023000212011056ID1107440413