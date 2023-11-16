Miles Mediation & Arbitration Opening New Office In Tampa

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) TAMPA, FL/November 16, 2023 – Miles Mediation & Arbitration, the largest alternative dispute resolution (ADR) provider in the Southeast, is pleased to announce that it is opening a new office in Tampa, Florida. The firm will now have offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbia, Jacksonville, Nashville, Savannah, and Tampa.

“ We've been wanting to expand into Tampa for a while. Tampa is a unique submarket within Florida in that there isn't an established ADR company in the market, and we already had a presence in Jacksonville, so it made a lot of sense for us to start to move south, to Tampa,” says Jake Miles, Miles' chief financial officer.“The more we looked at it, the more we saw a lot of opportunity there. There is a lot of personal injury work there, but there is also a lot of business/commercial work, employment work, and construction work, areas where we have experienced mediators and arbitrators and that we want to continue to grow. In fact, we have Employment and Construction Area Practice Groups at Miles and are looking to develop other practice groups as well.”

The company's Tampa office is in the Lincoln Center, a modern, beautiful building on Kennedy Boulevard in Westshore. The location was chosen for its convenience for attorneys.“A lot of law firms and companies are starting to move their offices out of downtown Tampa to this area - it's a lot more convenient to get in and out, and there is free and ample parking,” says Jake. The office features six full-size conference rooms including two dedicated Zoom rooms, and the Miles staff will provide the same caliber of client support and the delicious meals, drinks, and snacks that Miles is known for.

Miles is continuing to expand its panel of mediators and arbitrators, and having a physical location will not only benefit its current panel and their clients, but help attract new, Tampa-based mediators and arbitrators to the firm as well. While some cases can be mediated virtually by using a platform like ADR On-Demand , certain cases, like complex matters or multiparty lawsuits, require a physical space.

“Then, if you don't have a physical office, your only option is to rent space, where you can't control the environment, or to go to one of the attorneys' offices, which isn't ideal either,” says Jake.“Providing a professional, comfortable setting is a huge draw for mediators and arbitrators in the Tampa area. We always focus on what our clients want, and we've found that our panel, and their clients, want in-person options.”

Jake is excited about the expansion into Tampa, and about recruiting local mediators and arbitrators to join Miles.“At Miles, we invest in not only our physical offices, but in our people,” says Jake.“We have a staff of more than three dozen people whose mission is to provide the highest caliber of client support. Our mediators and arbitrators know that they, and their clients and the parties involved, will be welcomed, and treated with respect and compassion when they come to Miles.” The Miles' staff provides marketing support and billing and collection support, which lets mediators and arbitrators focus on mediating and arbitrating cases instead of having to run their ADR businesses.

“Another huge asset of being part of the Miles family is that our mediators and arbitrators are able to network with and bounce ideas off their colleagues, which helps them grow their businesses more quickly,” he adds.“The collegiality and family feel of our company is one of the reasons we've grown so quickly, and look forward to continuing to expand, not only throughout Florida but across the country as well.”

Miles' Tampa office address is 5401 West Kennedy Boulevard, Suite 170, Tampa, Florida, 33609.

ABOUT MILES MEDIATION & ARBITRATION

Miles Mediation & Arbitration is shaping the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) industry with our comprehensive professional services model that combines the expertise of our highly skilled, diverse panel of neutrals with an unparalleled level of client support to guide and empower parties to fair, timely, and cost-effective resolution regardless of case size, specialization, or complexity. For more information, please call 888-305-3553 or email .