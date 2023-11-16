NTT DATA Named A Leader In The 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Managed Network Services

(MENAFN- Pressat)

NTT DATA recognized as a Leader in both the Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services and in the Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global*

TOKYO – November 16, 2023 – NTT DATA. , a leader in global technology services, has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant Managed Network Services, for its“Completeness of Vision” and“Ability to Execute” among 17 managed network service providers. NTT DATA is also a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global, for the 10th consecutive year. It is the first time NTT DATA has been recognized as a Leader in both the Magic Quadrant reports*.

Rising traffic levels, copious volumes of devices, and AI data systems have given organizations an even stronger appreciation of existing networks, cementing their role as a vital contributor to a business's success. NTT has enabled today's computing applications to achieve business goals.

“Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow,” said Amit Dhingra, Executive VP, Enterprise Network Services at NTT Ltd.“We believe the recognition from Gartner further validates our vision and underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional network technology solutions, from consulting and design to implementation and management.”

For enterprises to focus on operational excellence and make continuous improvements that support organizational competitiveness and agility, it's critical to leverage leading-edge and effective managed services. NTT's next-generation AI enabled managed services platform (SPEKTRA) provides enterprises with in-depth operational metric visibility, empowering clients to optimize network performance effortlessly.

Known for its exceptional client service and support, NTT's Managed Network Services include a standard set of service level commitments. The company's recognized industry expertise, strategic vendor partnerships, skilled people, automated processes, and management tools, deliver consistent service levels and near real-time, data-driven management insight to its customers, leading to consistently high levels of satisfaction.

Disclaimer

* NTT is recognized as NTT DATA in the 2023 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Managed Network Services.

NTT was recognized as 'NTT Communications' in 2014-2017 in the Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global report and the report was previously published as Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Provider (2012-2014).

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About NTT Ltd.

As part of NTT DATA, a USD 30 billion IT services provider, NTT Ltd. is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We lay the foundation for organizations' edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with our platform-delivered infrastructure services. We enable a connected future. Visit us at global

