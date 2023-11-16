IPEF: The Only Game In Town

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The reaction from the trade community on where the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) stands post-APEC focuses on what IPEF fails to do and undermines the modest expectations that the more positive prognosticators had going into the final round.



Despite taking market access off-the-table from the start, no trade agreement at all could be agreed upon, not even a much-needed agreement to address digital trade. Indeed, at APEC, IPEF abandoned the trade pillar entirely, at least for quite some time.

Still, IPEF brings great geopolitical benefits to its members and offers tangible options for growth to businesses and investors. Those living and working in the Asia-Pacific region recognize the announcement in San Francisco brings great value.

Born of the US stepping back from any leadership role in trade and investment in the region, IPEF brings the US back to high-level political engagement and being in the driver's seat to foster intra-regional working relationships.

While not a trade agreement, IPEF provides a framework to address key business and investment issues including those related to supply chains, the energy transition, and legal frameworks to better address corruption.

Even with all the warranted negativity around the dropping of Pillar One, the US must find a way to keep the momentum going and ensure IPEF's durability, and, with it, the US' visible commitment to the region.

The United States cannot afford to let history repeat itself in 2024. In 2016, the Obama administration failed to get the Trans-Pacific Partnership approved by Congress prior to the US presidential election.