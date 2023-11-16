Grok Is Elon Musk's New Sassy, Foul-Mouthed AI

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On November 4, X owner Elon Musk unveiled his new AI chatbot Grok : a sarcastic ChatGPT alternative supposedly“modeled” after The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, one of Musk's favorite book .
The verb Grok means“to understand intuitively or by empathy, to establish rapport with”. Science-fiction writer Robert Heinlein first coined the term, which is now used by people in the computer science industry.
According to xAI , another company in Musk's diversified technology portfolio, Grok“is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don't use it if you hate humor!”
Grok is built on a large language model (LLM) in much the same way as OpenAI's ChatGPT, and is being positioned as a potential rival.
Although Grok isn't available to the general public yet, the beta version has been released to a small group of testers and some of X's Premium+ subscribers. However, Musk said access would be granted according to the length of the Premium+ membership , which suggests new subscribers will have to wait.
If you're impatient, a number of Grok's“witty” interjections have made their way to X feeds. What stands out the most is just how foul-mouthed the chatbot is programmed to be.
Is there any benefit to having a chatbot of this nature? And why might have Musk taken this approach?
AI with a 'rebellious streak'
Musk has tweeted a number of his interactions with Grok, which has provided no shortage of snarky responses. Several other early adopters have also shared their experiences .
MENAFN16112023000159011032ID1107440399
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.