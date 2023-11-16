Grok Is Elon Musk's New Sassy, Foul-Mouthed AI

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On November 4, X owner Elon Musk unveiled his new AI chatbot Grok : a sarcastic ChatGPT alternative supposedly“modeled” after The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, one of Musk's favorite book .

The verb Grok means“to understand intuitively or by empathy, to establish rapport with”. Science-fiction writer Robert Heinlein first coined the term, which is now used by people in the computer science industry.

According to xAI , another company in Musk's diversified technology portfolio, Grok“is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don't use it if you hate humor!”

Grok is built on a large language model (LLM) in much the same way as OpenAI's ChatGPT, and is being positioned as a potential rival.

Although Grok isn't available to the general public yet, the beta version has been released to a small group of testers and some of X's Premium+ subscribers. However, Musk said access would be granted according to the length of the Premium+ membership , which suggests new subscribers will have to wait.

If you're impatient, a number of Grok's“witty” interjections have made their way to X feeds. What stands out the most is just how foul-mouthed the chatbot is programmed to be.

Is there any benefit to having a chatbot of this nature? And why might have Musk taken this approach?

AI with a 'rebellious streak'

Musk has tweeted a number of his interactions with Grok, which has provided no shortage of snarky responses. Several other early adopters have also shared their experiences .