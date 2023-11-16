FGIC Signs Mou With The General Authority Of Civil Aviation

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The Federal Geographic Information Center (FGIC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) during the fourth day of the Dubai Airshow 2023, furthering cooperation in developing geospatial information aligned with international standards. The agreement aims to support sustainable development goals and elevate the UAE's global standing.

The MoU was signed in the presence of His Excellency Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi, Director General of the FGIC; His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA; and a number of officials from both parties.

The MoU outlines the development of a national platform for geospatial information, enabling various concerned parties at the state level to access accurate data and information in accordance with the highest international standards. The agreement also supports the launch of initiatives and projects within an integrated strategic plan, contributing to enhanced efficiency and ease of access to shared spatial data.

Moreover, the MoU aims to strengthen cooperation towards achieving the visions of both entities, consolidating the UAE's leading position in civil aviation and geographical data at the regional level. This involves coordination to exchange information and geospatial data, bringing in specialized staff, and preparing necessary policies, legislations, and laws for the governance of the geospatial information sector in the UAE. The collaboration also focuses on unifying standards and specifications for shared geospatial information at the federal level, supporting the UAE's strategies related to data, digital transformation, and AI.

His Excellency Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi, Director General of the FGIC, said:“This partnership aligns with our commitment to strengthening the UAE's leading position in geographic data and geospatial maps within the civil aviation sector. Through the exchange of experiences and knowledge, we aim to collaborate on developing a platform that enables both public and private sector agencies in the UAE to access accurate and reliable information. This initiative forms a fundamental cornerstone and a significant contributor to bolstering national efforts in realizing the strategic directives of the UAE, fostering the growth of essential sectors for comprehensive and sustainable development.”

“Our commitment extends to fostering collaboration with diverse federal agencies and local government institutions in the UAE. We aim to initiate projects and implement crucial initiatives that strengthen and solidify the UAE's prominent role at the forefront of global endeavors to attain sustainable development across economic, societal, and environmental domains.” His Excellency added.

The FGIC recently launched the Union Atlas, one of the transformational projects within the performance agreements for federal government entities for 2022, which were signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Performance agreements represent special projects that will help usher the UAE into the future and enhance its competitiveness. Transformational projects, meanwhile, are characterized by their ability to achieve significant impact across all sectors within short periods, ensuring the application of the new government work methodology for the UAE Government.

The Union Atlas will contribute to supporting innovation and scientific research in the UAE through interactive maps, reliable data, and world-class performance indicators that cement the UAE's achievements across 13 sectors. Moreover, the Federation Atlas will document future visions while celebrating past authenticity and current successes.