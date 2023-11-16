GCC stock markets diverge, risks remain

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets moved differently today as traders reacted to company earnings, oil price volatility, geopolitical tensions, and monetary policy expectations.

The Dubai stock market recorded price corrections after a short period of stabilization. Mitigated earnings weighed on sentiment although local fundamentals remain strong and could help limit losses.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to trade sideways and remained without a clear direction. The market could remain exposed to the downside while oil markets continue to decline.

The Qatari stock market extended its rebound, supported by the financial sector. The market could continue to find some support in the natural gas market’s performance if the latter remains on an uptrend.

The Saudi stock market extended its gains but could find some resistance near its previous peak. At the same time, oil market performance could continue to weigh on sentiment.





