GCC Stocks Face Risks and See Mixed Performances

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) The stock markets in the GCC were seeing mixed performances although there were some rebounds in some cases. However, markets in the region could continue to react to concerns about oil markets, geopolitical risks, and changing monetary policy expectations.

The Dubai stock market rebounded to a certain extent but continued to see significant volatility and uncertainty. While the main index remained within a range for most of this month, changing expectations regarding US monetary policy could support sentiment and could help the market see gains.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to trade sideways and could be exposed to another round of price corrections. The market could continue to see downside risks while oil price declines show no sign of abating.

The Qatari stock market recorded more gains, supported by the banking sector, and could extend its rebound after moving beyond its previous peak. However, the market could see some risks from the performance in natural gas markets where uncertainty could weigh on sentiment.

The Saudi stock market saw a positive performance this week but could be exposed to the downside while oil markets remain on a downtrend. At the same time, the perception of geopolitical risks in the region could continue to affect foreign investors' inflows.





