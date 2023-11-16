Hong Kong to host five international trade fairs early next year, seeks UAE companies’ engagement

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Dubai – November 16, 2023: Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the statutory trade body for the promotion and creation of opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses in the global markets, has announced its plans to host five international trade fairs early next year in Hong Kong. The trade fairs offer ideal platforms for traders and suppliers from the UAE and the region to expand their businesses into new markets.



The five trade fairs include HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair, Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair, HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show.



HKTDC said in a statement that these international fairs will take the bilateral trade relations between the UAE and Hong Kong to the next level by leveraging Hong Kong's status as the world's premier trade fair capital in Asia and it is the go-to destination for businesses from around the world.



Hong Kong and the UAE maintain strong trade ties, capitalizing on diverse products and services. As of September 2023, the UAE is Hong Kong's 11th largest trading partner, with a trade value of AED 47 billion. It stands as Hong Kong's 6th major export market (AED 33.8 billion) and 17th largest import source (AED 13.2 billion).



Mr Daniel Lam, Regional Director – MEA, HKTDC, said, “We look forward to welcoming more UAE-based companies to explore business opportunities and tap into global markets through HKTDC exhibitions. The trade fairs target buyers, distributors, and retailers from the UAE and the region to come to Hong Kong for sourcing. The UAE and Hong Kong have enjoyed robust bilateral trade relations on a range of products and services over the years. The fairs will feature a series of events for visitors to keep abreast of the latest developments in the industry and strengthen their networks and will be categorised under various themed zones focusing on different industry sectors to streamline buyer sourcing.”



“Since the city fully reopened its border in February, the HKTDC held 22 international trade exhibitions in Hong Kong, attracting 380,000 buyers and exhibitors from 199 countries and regions till October, reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as a leading trading and convention and exhibition centre,” he added.



HKTDC is presenting a unified platform across multiple fairs through its EXHIBITION+ hybrid model. This model, coupled with the "Click2Match" online platform seamlessly facilitates efficient business matching and enhances the overall exhibition experience.



The 50th edition of Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the 15th Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the 22nd Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair will be held from 8-11 January 2024 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The fairs will return in EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, complemented by the "Click2Match", an online smart business matching platform that will operate on 1-18 January, providing an extended platform for traders to connect beyond geographical limits. The three concurrent fairs are expected to welcome more than 2,200 global exhibitors, showcasing a broad selection of smart toys, quality baby products and creative stationery.



Highlighted zones include the Toys fair’s Kidult World's Collectible Toys zone, Hong Kong Brand Toy Association's debut pavilion, Green Toys zone, and Smart-Tech Toys and Games zone; the Baby Products Fair’s Korea Pavilion, ODM Strollers and Gear-zone, and thematic zones like Brand Name Gallery. The Stationery Fair will assemble the latest art and craft supplies, gift stationery, back-to-school items, a variety of e-learning systems and software, pre-school education and learning products as well as video conferencing systems and equipment. The three fairs provide abundant trading opportunities and good potential for crossover business activities among the participants from various sectors.



The 10th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show at AsiaWorld-Expo (Feb 27 - Mar 2, 2024) and the 40th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show at HKCEC (Feb 29 - Mar 4, 2024) feature raw materials and finished fine jewellery. They will showcase themed zones like Hall of Extraordinary, Hall of Fame, and Designer Galleria. Special zones in the Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show focus on fine diamonds, coloured gems, and pearls, complemented by jewellery parades, seminars, buyer forums, and networking events. The "Click2Match" online platform is available from Feb 20 to Mar 11, 2024.





MENAFN16112023004053011591ID1107439441