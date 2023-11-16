News Story: Qatar Foundation Invites Applications for Akhlaquna Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 16 November 2023: Qatar Foundation is inviting young individuals and those with initiatives focused on spreading positive values and constructive behaviors within their communities to apply for the Akhlaquna Awards 2024.



The initiative, which was launched in 2017 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF), celebrates individuals and endeavors that embody noble values such as compassion, tolerance, honesty, and generosity within society.



Applications are open from now until 1 February 2024, across four categories. Both the categories for Akhlaquna Junior Award for ages 7-14 and the Akhlaquna Youth Award for ages 15-18 require submissions through schools in Qatar.



The Akhlaquna Individual Contributions Award category accepts applications from Qatar for ages 19-45, which focus on projects related to ethics, and for individuals from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for ages 25-45. This expansion aims to broaden the initiative's reach and underscore the message of moral values inspired by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).



Lastly, the Akhlaquna Appreciation Award category is dedicated to recognizing individuals known for their loyalty and accomplishments in their careers and life journeys.



Ahmed Yousef Al Malki, Akhlaquna Project Manager, said: "The Akhlaquna initiative goes beyond mere recognition; it actively strives to emphasize its profound positive and moral impact. It fosters the cultivation of positive relationships, nurturing affection and a sense of closeness among community members.”



"The impact of the Akhlaquna initiative is closely tied to community engagement and the favorable contributions we've observed, including students in schools actively dedicated to instilling good morals among their peers through diverse projects and activities. Former ambassadors continue to inspire others with their positive initiatives."





Al Malki believes that the launch of the Individual Contributions category for the Arab Gulf countries will have a positive influence on the Gulf community and further promote the initiative. "This year, our goal was to expand the initiative's reach, ensuring it extends to every home, school, and institution through our various activities.



“We hold high expectations for this cycle, particularly with the addition of new categories. Our aim is to engage a broader group of students who are actively contributing to moral values and making a positive impact.”



Al Malki also hopes that the Akhlaquna initiative will leave a lasting legacy by fostering positive, ethical interactions in society, following the moral values of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), and celebrating the impact of project owners as role models for all.





MENAFN16112023004929011400ID1107439433