National Finance Company – National Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Positive

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long- and Short-Term issuer ratings on the Oman National Scale assigned to National Finance Company SAOG (NFC) at ‘omA-’ and ‘omA2’, respectively. The Outlook on the ratings remains Positive.



NFC’s ratings are driven by its status as the largest non-bank financing institution (NBFI) in Oman, the Company’s good management team, and ownership by financially strong Ominvest. Credit factors supporting the ratings include the Company’s sound capitalisation, wide and stable lender base, sound debt repayment and service ability, and the substantial level of unutilised but committed lines. The main credit challenges are the small Omani market, strong competition from banks (larger and with cheaper funding), and the narrowness of NFC’s business model, which reflects the regulatory limits on all NBFIs on both sides of the balance sheet. Other challenges are the weakening financing asset quality metrics in recent periods, a still high level of Stage 2 financing receivables (FRs), a sizeable proportion of unprovided non-performing FRs (NPFRs), and the structural reliance on contractually short-term bank funding. There is also some concentration in funding sources, although this is mitigated by NFC’s well-established relationships with lender banks.



NFC’s ratings outlook was changed to Positive (from Stable) in March 2023 following CI’s revision of Oman’s sovereign ratings outlook to Positive (from Stable). The latter largely reflected the improving operating environment in Oman and sound economic growth, buoyed by favourable oil prices. These in turn could have a positive impact on the Company’s financial metrics in terms of financing and deposit expansion capabilities. The continued recovery of businesses from the pandemic-related slowdown could also contribute to a stabilising of financing asset quality.



Going forward, NFC will continue to focus on the consumer segment, particularly salaried individuals. While it is also poised for growth in the corporate segment, businesses are generally still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, while new government projects (a major driver of financing demand) have remained fairly limited. However, the latter is anticipated to improve given the strengthening of the government’s fiscal position. Consequently, NFC is likely to be able to grow its corporate financings book cautiously, with a focus on existing clients that have sound cash flow metrics.



At end H1 23, NFC’s FR book remained skewed towards the SME segment, with some concentration towards the services sector. The latter however encompasses a wide range of sub-segments. These financings are also largely collateralised which provides a larger measure of credit loss absorption capacity than would be the case for unsecured financings. By facility type, the largest proportion of financings, as in previous years, consisted of new and used vehicles.



Financing asset quality metrics continued to weaken in 2022 and H1 23, in line with the sector. This was largely due to the restructuring of borrowers affected by the pandemic following the ending of the Covid-related forbearance measures at end-2021 through a window for the exercise as provided by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO). With the rise in NPFRs outpacing the overall growth in financings, the NPFR ratio rose in both 2022 and H1 23; loss coverage declined in tandem in both periods. Nonetheless, the Company’s NPFR ratio was largely better than those of its peers. While the moderate loss coverage ratio is a reflection of a business model where almost all non-retail financing is extended on a secured basis, the rising and sizeable proportion of NPFRs in recent periods is a negative development which constrains the ratings.



With the largest proportion of the restructured book classified as Stage 2, they contributed to a substantial rise in the overall Stage 2 FRs in 2022. A credit positive development is the sizeable decline of Stage 2 FRs in H1 23, although these remained fairly high as a percentage of gross loans. Going forward, financing asset quality could stabilise given sound economic growth, favourable oil prices and the ongoing recovery of businesses from the pandemic, together with the Company’s sound risk management.



On the funding side, NFC continues to enjoy a fairly comfortable funding position with its wide lender base comprising both local and foreign banks. Some concentration however remains, with the top three lenders providing just over half of total borrowings at end H1 23. There is also a high level of contractually short-term debt obligations, although a fairly large proportion relates to short-term facilities which have been renewed annually for a number of years. Refinancing risk is considered moderate given good access to funding and the Company’s well-established relationships with its lenders. Corporate deposits have grown in recent periods but still formed a modest proportion of the funding base; this is expected to continue despite minor relaxation of regulatory constraints on deposit gathering. NFC’s debt repayment and servicing ability is considered sound, supported by its collection of FRs and the maintenance of substantial unutilised but committed lines.



NFC’s internal capital generation rate continued to improve in 2022 on the back of higher earnings, although it is considered moderate due to a high dividend payout ratio. However, total equity contracted in H1 23 due to the redemption of its perpetual bonds. Nonetheless, it was sufficient to maintain sound capitalisation and comfortable leverage and debt to equity ratios despite the increase, in line with higher borrowings. Capital quality is good, largely comprising share capital and retained earnings. Capital flexibility is considered sound and could improve internal capital generation by lowering the dividend payout ratio and/or replenishing capital by issuing subordinated debt.



NFC’s earnings performance improved in 2022 on the back of stronger financing growth and a widening net financing margin (NFM). A more modest provision charge and a much lower tax expense also contributed to the good growth in net profit in 2022. However, operating income contracted y-o-y in H1 23 due to the narrowing of NFM as a result of the higher financing cost in line with the increased borrowings. However, NFC was able to post a sound bottom line growth due to lower provision charges. ROAA improved in both 2022 and H1 23, although operating profitability fell back slightly in H1 23. Both remained higher than the pre-pandemic levels.



Going forward, earnings prospects are considered to be good given the improving operating environment and higher interest/financing rates. However, the latter could place renewed pressure on NFM. A possible stabilisation of asset quality could also reduce provisioning expenses, but provisioning requirements are anticipated to remain sizeable given the still high level of Stage 2 FRs. Nonetheless, CI anticipates that the Company is likely to maintain its current good profitability metrics.



Rating Outlook



The Positive Outlook indicates that CI expects the ratings to be upgraded by one notch over the next 12 months. The improving operating environment and continued growth of the economy are anticipated to augur well for the Company’s financing activities, earnings and asset quality.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As the base case scenario is an expectation of a one notch rise in the Company’s Long-Term issuer rating, an upside scenario would be for the Outlook to be maintained at Positive even after such an upgrade. Any further upward revision in the ratings would require a significant improvement in asset quality metrics in terms of considerably improved NPFR loss coverage, and a much lower level of Stage 2 FRs. That said, an upgrade in the sovereign’s ratings could also place upward pressure on the ratings.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



NFC’s ratings could be either placed on back onto a Stable Outlook or lowered by one notch if Oman’s sovereign ratings were to either lose their current Positive Outlook or see a downward change. In the absence of such a sovereign action, the Company’s Outlook could revert to Stable should asset quality slip. If there were a sharp rise in the NPFR ratio and/or the level of Stage 2 FRs, this might prompt a shift of the Outlook to Negative.



