EDGE selects Yahsat to provide satellite communication solutions for its REACH-S airborne platforms

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 16 November 2023: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (“Yahsat” or the “Group”), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”, under symbol: YAHSAT, ISIN: AEA007501017), announced today that it has been selected by ADASI, an entity of the EDGE Group and a leading provider of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (“UAVs”), to equip its REACH-S platforms with Yahsat’s cutting-edge, secure satellite communications solutions.

By combining forces in this way, both Yahsat and ADASI reaffirm their commitment to revolutionizing UAV connectivity in the UAE. The partnership brings together Yahsat’s satellite infrastructure and solutions, covering more than 80% of the global population, with ADASI’s unique autonomous systems, culminating in a multi-million US$ deal.

Commenting on this announcement, Eisa Al Shamsi, General Manager of Yahsat Government Solutions (YGS), said: “We are thrilled by the opportunity to partner with EDGE over the long term as its trusted provider of satellite connectivity. We look forward to equipping ADASI’s platform with our state-of-the-art, global solutions and supporting the development of the unmanned systems sector in the UAE, reinforcing its strong competitive position globally. Opportunities such as these reflect our enduring commitment to provide leading companies with reliable, uninterrupted, high-speed satellite connectivity.”

Juma Al Kaabi, CEO of ADASI, said: This strategic collaboration with Yahsat not only exemplifies ADASI's commitment to innovation in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles but also positions us at the forefront of technological advancement in UAV connectivity. The integration of Yahsat's advanced satellite communications solutions into our REACH-S platforms significantly enhances our operational capabilities and reinforces the UAE's position as a global leader in the development of autonomous systems.”





