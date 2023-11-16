North America Is Dominating Millimeter Wave Technology Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The global millimeter wave technology market is projected to reach USD 11,912.1 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period. This can be credited to the fact that this technology is vital in the healthcare, telecommunications, and aerospace industries. The growing acceptance of imaging devices, monitoring systems, progressive safety measures, tablets, smartphones, and electronic devices is propelling industry development.



The snowballing acceptance of data-intensive applications, the rising adoption of smart devices, and the advancing wireless technologies are the key reasons propelling the requirement for millimeter wave technology. Such applications need high-speed communication with quicker information transmission, high bandwidth, and the power to maintain huge quantities of information, specifically for high-resolution media. This technology is totally capable to fulfill such needs, which is why it is vital for the deployment of 5G networks.



Based on components, the antenna and transceiver components category generated the largest revenue share. This is mainly because mmWave radio lines are vital for backhaul solutions in the communications infrastructure, mainly for cellular wireless access. 5G utilizes millimeter waves with frequency bands 10 times more advanced than conventional networks.



In 2022, the telecommunications equipment category dominated the market, with a revenue share of 70%, based on product type, credited to the growing count of smartphone operators throughout the globe.



Furthermore, enterprise-level data centers are widely accepting this technology. A constant bandwidth of more than 24 GHz is required to fulfill the high-volume data needs of 5G services. R&D specialists have conducted tests and showed that this technology can get multigigabit-per-second data rates, therefore allowing high-speed wireless communication.



Based on the frequency band, the 24–57 GHz category is dominating the industry. This can be credited to the fact that the 24–57 GHz frequency spectrum range is typically utilized for radio and mobile services.



Worldwide, the APAC millimeter wave technology market is projected to lead the market by the end of the decade. This is because of the growing deployment of 5G networks, which offer advanced security and quicker data access to IoT devices and smartphone users.



Additionally, there has been a continuous rise in the need for high-speed networks to aid smart applications in both the residential and commercial sectors, therefore contributing to the market revenue development in the region.



North America is leading the market with the largest market share. This is due to the rising acceptance of progressive technologies, particularly 5G; the presence of numerous key industry players, and huge expenditure in the growth of 5G technology by telecom leaders, like Qualcomm, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Ericsson.



