(MENAFN- FTI Consulting) Dubai, UAE. November 15, 2023. Listed companies from across the entire Middle East and industry professionals who have demonstrated outstanding performance in Investor Relations (IR) over the past year were celebrated at the 15th Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Awards Ceremony, hosted yesterday by Bahrain Bourse and in collaboration with the Central Bank of Bahrain, which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Manama, Bahrain.

The MEIRA Awards Ceremony is a prominent event in the region, where excellence in investor communication and engagement is recognised and celebrated. The different categories reflect companies' dedication to transparency, effective communication, and overall, IR best practice.

Essentially, these awards are a testament to the value these practices play in building strong and lasting trust between companies and their shareholders.

The ceremony followed the 2023 MEIRA Annual Conference, the largest event in the region dedicated to IR. The Awards Ceremony was the perfect finale for a day full of insightful IR discussions and networking opportunities. The Awards Ceremony was attended by more than 120 delegates including industry professionals, regulators, stock exchange representatives, and members of MEIRA. The event recognized the achievements across two major categories, including top-notch IR teams awarded with the IR Best Practice Awards, in collaboration with Institutional Investor, and Best IR Reporting, which recognises the best annual reports in the Middle East.

Since 2019 the best IR Reporting has been selected through a judging process carried out by a panel of judges consisting of MEIRA representatives in collaboration with experts in the field.

The process of identifying winners in the Best Practice category was based on the Institutional Investor EMEA Survey, an initiative run on an annual basis that collects independent feedback from the buy- and sell-side.

In his remarks on the awards, MEIRA Chair Andrew Tarbuck expressed, "We extend our warmest congratulations to the winners and eagerly anticipate continuing our support for all MEIRA members and IR professionals in their efforts to raise the bar and foster the growth of the Middle East's capital markets. The MEIRA IR Awards are an excellent initiative not only to recognise the best examples of IR practices in the Middle East but also to keep paving the way to position the regional capital markets as a trusted investment destination in the world. Winners and shortlisted companies are the best examples of what this region has to offer and examples for new market comers on how to effectively implement IR best practices. We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Bahrain Bourse for hosting the conference, which was held in collaboration with the Central Bank of Bahrain”.





MENAFN16112023003212009242ID1107439349