Joramco and Emirates Expand Maintenance Collaboration

(Amman, Jordan – XX November 2023) ¬— Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a new agreement with Emirates to provide additional nose-to-tail Boeing 777 maintenance services to the airline until the end of 2025.



This strengthens the current successful MRO agreement between the parties. Emirates is the world’s largest operator of 777s, and its decision to expand the contract highlights Joramco’s exceptional services as the preferred MRO provider for this aircraft type.



Commenting on the agreement, Joramco’s CEO, Fraser Currie, said, “We are delighted to see the development of our partnership with Emirates. As part of this new agreement, Joramco will be providing additional Boeing 777 maintenance services for Emirates. This continued collaboration reaffirms our position as a leading global MRO provider, renowned for delivering exceptional services.”





