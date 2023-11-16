GAL AMMROC AND ARCHER AVIATION HOLD SIGNING CEREMONY AT DUBAI AIRSHOW CELEBRATING THEIR PLANNED ELECTRIC AIR TAXI SERVICE COLLABORATION

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 November 2023: GAL AMMROC, a global leader in integrated aircraft readiness solutions and military maintenance, overhaul, and repair (MRO) services, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), a leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.



The MoU affirms a joint effort to launch an electric air taxi service utilizing Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft, which is on display at the Dubai Airshow, to the United Arab Emirates and wider region with the goal of beginning in 2026.



This follows the recent announcement of GAL AMMROC and Archer’s intent to partner at the inaugural Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries Cluster launch event in October 2023, underscoring the significance of the collaboration and its potential impact.



Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60–90 minute commutes by car with estimated 10-20 minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation. Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights. GAL AMMROC is working alongside the California-based aviation company to develop support services for Midnight’s operations and assist the approach and identification of key opportunities.



Present at the signing were senior leaders from both parties. Representing GAL AMMROC was Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, Chief Executive Officer, who was joined by Frederic Dupont, Chief Commercial Officer, and David Kotra, Senior Manager of Business Development. Adam Goldstein, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Archer, signed on behalf of the eVTOL provider, accompanied by Archer’s Chief Commercial Officer, Nikhil Goel.



Commenting on the collaboration, Mahmood Alhay AlHameli, CEO of GAL AMMROC, said: “GAL AMMROC’s trusted reputation and expertise in delivering world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for a wide range of military and civilian aviation clients in the region underscores its ability to empower Archer’s establishment of its eVTOL business in the UAE. Through the partnership, GAL AMMROC will provide its leading aviation services where necessary to drive Archer’s pioneering approach to urban travel.”



Adam Goldstein, CEO of Archer, commented: “We’re looking forward to bringing urban air mobility to the United Arab Emirates, our first announced international market outside of the United States. Our partnership with GAL AMMROC will help us to realize the vision of welcoming all-electric, commercialized air transport to Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the coming years.”





