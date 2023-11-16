Starbucks employees in NYC lodge additional 14 complaints alleging violations of labor laws

(MENAFN) Starbucks employees in New York City have lodged an additional 14 complaints, asserting that the coffee giant violated the city's labor laws.



According to New York's Fair Workweek law, employers must provide consistent schedules, offer 14 days' notice of scheduled hours, and provide additional compensation for shift changes, among other obligations. Starbucks baristas have repeatedly accused the company of non-compliance, resulting in nearly 70 complaints since February.



These allegations coincide with a nationwide strike by Starbucks baristas at over 200 locations on Thursday, a day the company traditionally promotes with its Red Cup giveaway to celebrate the holiday season.



The strike aims to address concerns about understaffing, particularly on promotional days, and workers are also calling for the suspension of mobile ordering during future promotion events.



While mobile ordering has become integral to Starbucks' business, offering convenience to customers, it has also led to challenges for baristas, particularly during promotions. In the latest quarter, mobile orders and delivery contributed to a third of the company's sales.



Almost two years after the initial union victory at a Starbucks store, data from the National Labor Relations Board reveals that over 360 out of approximately 9,000 company-owned Starbucks locations have voted to unionize. However, none of these locations have reached a collective bargaining agreement with Starbucks thus far.

MENAFN16112023000045015839ID1107439323