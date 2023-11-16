Walmart exceeds Q3 estimates amid sales growth

(MENAFN) Walmart exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates for the fiscal third quarter, reporting increased sales. However, the retail giant expressed caution about its outlook due to a weakening in consumer spending towards the end of the period.



Despite reaching an all-time high in premarket trading, Walmart provided a slightly lower-than-expected forecast for the year as it approaches the crucial holiday shopping season. The company foresees adjusted earnings per share in the range of USD6.40 to USD6.48, below analysts' expectations but higher than its previous projection. Additionally, Walmart expects consolidated net sales to increase by 5 percent to 5.5 percent, an upward revision from its earlier estimate.



During an interview with a news agency, Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey noted that consumers are “leaning heavily” into major promotions, indicating a heightened focus on budget-conscious spending and deal hunting. The company has observed a decline in purchases both before and after sales events as customers wait for potential price reductions.



“Our events have been strong,” he stated, adding “we’ve been pleased with those. Halloween was good overall. But in the in the last couple of weeks of October, there were certainly some trends in the business that made us pause and kind of rethink the health of the consumer.”



As the holiday quarter commenced, John David Rainey mentioned that sales of various items, particularly clothing, experienced an uptick as holiday promotions gained momentum.

