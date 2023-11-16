KNSC declares apprehensions related to coup attempt

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (KNSC) declared the arrest of a group of individuals in the country on charges of attempting a coup.



"On Nov. 15, 2023, the KNSC in coordination with the Prosecutor General's Office neutralized cells of a radical religious group in the cities of Astana, Atyrau and Zhezkazgan as part of a pre-trial investigation," the national security stated in a press release.



The detained individuals are under suspicion of engaging in terrorism propaganda, forming an extremist group, and participating in its activities, as stated by the Kazakhstan National Security Committee (KNSC).



"Twelve of (the group's) members were detained simultaneously. According to investigators, they pursued the goal of overthrowing the secular system in Kazakhstan. To do this, they spread extremist ideology and recruited new supporters," KNSC added.



During the search of the suspects' residences, law enforcement discovered prohibited literature and related evidence, according to the statement.



"A number of members of the group have a criminal record for committing serious crimes, including the murder of a police officer, banditry, robbery, heist, theft and rape," it declared.



As per the country's constitution, Kazakhstan is recognized as a secular state.

